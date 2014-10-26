版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 26日 星期日 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-ECB tests find 855 mln euro shortfall at Ireland's PTSB

DUBLIN Oct 26 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* Fails ECB tests with capital shortfall of 854.8 million euro (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
