Permira hires ex-Goldman banker to head mainland China operation-sources

BRIEF-GM says Jan China vehicle sales -24 percent y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources