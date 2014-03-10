Permira looking to float Japanese agri company Arysta on NYSE- FT

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
March 10 Private equity group Permira is looking to float Japanese agricultural chemicals company Arysta LifeScience on the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported quoting people familiar with the situation.
While a sale to a trade buyer is also a possibility, London-based Permira is in talks with banks to discuss an IPO, valuing Arysta at $4 billion including debt, the newspaper said.
Permira bought Arysta, which manufactures insecticides and veterinary medicines, in 2008 for 1.95 billion euros ($1.32 billion).
Arysta is considering whether to move its domicile from Japan to the United States or a country with lower corporate tax rates, people familiar with the matter were quoted as saying by the FT.
A sale is expected to attract institutional investors and trade buyers including China's Sinochem and Nufarm of Australia.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER