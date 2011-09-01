Pernod profits seen higher on Asia strength

* FY 2010-11 earnings due before market opens on Sept. 1
* EBIT expected at 1.927 bln euros
* No detailed guidance for current yr until Q1 in October
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 1 French spirits group Pernod
Ricard (PERP.PA) should defy a fragile economic climate to post
higher annual profits on Thursday, thanks to strong exposure to
fast-growing Asian markets.
The group is also expected to tell investors how it plans
to minimize the effects of tough markets in Europe and the
U.S.
The world's second-largest spirits group after Britain's
Diageo (DGE.L) will wait until the release of its first quarter
sales on Oct. 20 to give guidance for the current year, a
company spokeswoman said. Pernod's fiscal year ends June 30.
Any comments on current market conditions will however be
scrutinized amid worries over sluggish consumption in mature
economies and new austerity measures from France to the U.S.
Like Diageo, which last week was upbeat about current
trading, Pernod has a high exposure to premium spirits in
emerging markets, which is a strength in the current climate.
Diageo last week set an ambitious 10 percent-plus earnings
growth target, as it beat forecasts with a 16 percent rise in
full-year earnings that lifted its shares. [ID:nL5E7JP07N]
"The confident message from Diageo bears out a degree of
optimism from spirits sector players...That said, the
visibility on this late cyclical sector remains extremely
poor," Oddo Securities analysts said in a note.
The Paris-based maker of Absolut vodka and Martell cognac
is expected to post annual earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) of 1.927 billion euros, a 7.4 percent year on year rise
from 1.795 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
poll.
Like-for-like profit from recurring operations is seen
rising 8.2 percent, above company guidance of 7 percent.
Net debt levels also will indicate whether Pernod has the
financial flexibility to capture M&A opportunities.
Analysts expect a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4-4.5 at
end-June 2011. Pernod has said it is confident it will reach a
net debt to EBITDA ratio close to 4 at June 30, 2012.
Pernod shares have lost 14 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 6 percent decline in the STXX 600 European
food and beverage index .SX3P.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)