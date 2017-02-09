Pernod Ricard H1 profits lifted by solid demand in China and U.S.

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
PARIS Feb 9 Pernod Ricard posted a 4 percent rise in first-half profit from recurring operations on Thursday, helped by robust demand for its Jameson whiskey in its top U.S. market, improving demand in China and by cost controls.
Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo, said it still faced an uncertain environment, although it kept its annual profit growth outlook unchanged.
First-half group sales reached 5.06 billion euros ($5.40 billion), an organic rise of 4 percent, while profit from recurring operations reached 1.5 billion euros.
This compared with analysts' expectations of 5.02 billion in sales and 1.48 billion in operating profit in a Reuters poll.
The owner of Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Mumm champagne kept its target for an organic rise of between 2 percent and 4 percent in profit from recurring operations for the year ending June 30, 2017.
($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.