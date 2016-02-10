UPDATE 4-Japan's Asahi closes in on SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch

* Asahi, AB InBev in exclusive talks following $2.9 bln bid
* Asahi eyes overseas expansion beer sales fall in Japan
* AB InBev seeking antitrust approval for SABMiller takeover
By Pamela Barbaglia, Edwina Gibbs and Martinne Geller
LONDON/TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Asahi Group
Holdings said it is in exclusive talks to buy
SABMiller's Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime beer brands for
2.55 billion euros ($2.9 billion), as it looks to offset slow
growth in its home market.
The sale of the European brands is being orchestrated by
Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is trying to secure
antitrust approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of
SABMiller, agreed last year.
Asahi is Japan's biggest brewer with 38 percent of its home
market, where a shrinking population and the increasing
popularity of wine have weighed on beer sales over two decades.
With Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime, the company would
diversify its footprint with sizeable positions in the premium
beer segments of Italy, Britain and the Netherlands, and new
distribution opportunities for its namesake Asahi Super Dry.
Asahi said it was buying the overseas businesses for growth,
while its home market will remain its profit mainstay.
"For Asahi this is the answer to a prayer," said a source
familiar with the matter.
The $2.9 billion price tag represents an estimated multiple
of 21.5 times the brands' earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), according to Nomura
analysts. They say that compares to a multiple of 17.1 times
EBITDA that AB InBev is paying for SABMiller.
"We believe that the high multiple likely reflects
competitive tension as well as low borrowing costs in Japan,"
Nomura said in a note.
However, the source said Asahi had based its offer on an
EBITDA figure of 170 million euros, a multiple of only 15 times.
The offer is on a debt and cash free basis and hinges on
regulatory approval of AB InBev's purchase of SABMiller, which
is expected later this year.
Asahi and AB InBev, the world's biggest brewer, have agreed
to a period of exclusivity while they conduct the relevant
employee information and consultation processes.
Reuters previously reported that AB InBev had received
offers from U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP, Fraser
and Neave Ltd, which is part of Thai Beverage
, and European investment firms PAI Partners SAS, EQT
Corp and Jacobs Holding.
AB InBev, which makes Budweiser and Stella Artois, is making
the biggest acquisition in consumer goods history with the
purchase of London-listed SABMiller. It has already agreed to
sell SAB's majority-stake in U.S. venture MillerCoors to
Denver-based venture partner Molson Coors for $12
billion.
Questions remain over the future ownership of SABMiller's
Chinese joint venture CR Snow.
Asahi was advised by Rothschild, while AB InBev was advised
by Lazard and Deutsche Bank. Legal advisers were Hogan Lovells
for SAB and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer for AB InBev.
