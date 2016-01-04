India's TCS joins auction for Dell's Perot Systems -sources

Jan 4 India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
has joined the bidding process for Perot Systems, an IT
management business of Dell Inc, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The company had been interested in acquiring the company
since last year, but re-emerged as a bidder in the last few
days, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter
is private.
TCS joins three other contenders for Perot Systems, which
Reuters reported last month: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
, NTT Data Corp and Atos SE
.
The Economic Times first reported that TCS was still
interested in Perot Systems. Dell declined to comment, while TCS
could not immediately be reached.
Dell had been seeking more than $5 billion for Perot
Systems, but is unlikely to receive that price tag, the people
added.
Perot Systems is major provider of IT consulting to
hospitals and government departments. Founded in 1988 by former
U.S. presidential candidate Ross Perot, it was acquired by Dell
in 2009 for $3.9 billion.
While that deal helped Dell diversify beyond its core
personal computer business, the company is now focused on making
inroads in cloud computing, business software and data
management - a key driver of its deal to acquire EMC Corp
.
Dell has also been speaking to private equity firms about
selling Quest Software, which helps with information technology
management, as well as SonicWall, an e-mail encryption and data
security provider. Together, these assets could be worth around
$4 billion.
Both the sale of Perot and the software assets will help
Dell reduce its debt load ahead of its acquisition of EMC. Dell
will have $49.5 billion in debt under current plans to finance
the deal. The merger with EMC is scheduled to close by October
2016, subject to approval by EMC shareholders.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by
Bernard Orr)