Perrigo buys UK's Rosemont Pharma for $283 mln

Feb 11 Perrigo Co, a maker of generic and over-the-counter drugs, said it bought UK-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Ltd for about $283 million in cash to gain access to Rosemont's oral liquid formulations business.

The deal is expected to add 8 cents to Perrigo's adjusted earnings per share for the remainder of fiscal 2013, Perrigo said in a statement.

Perrigo now expects fiscal 2013 adjusted earnings of $5.53 to $5.73 per share.

