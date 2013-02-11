UPDATE 1-Perrigo buys UK's Rosemont Pharma for $283 mln

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
Feb 11 Perrigo Co, a maker of generic and over-the-counter drugs, said it bought UK-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Ltd for about $283 million in cash to gain access to Rosemont's oral liquid formulations business.
The deal is expected to add 8 cents to Perrigo's adjusted earnings per share for the remainder of fiscal 2013, Perrigo said in a statement.
Perrigo had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of $5.45 to $5.65 per share.
Rosemont manufactures and supplies over 150 liquid medicines for joint disease, infections and gastrointestinal disorders.
Perrigo said Rosemont, which had net sales of more than $60 million in 2012, will become a part of its prescription drugs business.
The transaction comes 10 days after Perrigo bought privately held Velcera Inc for $160 million, its second acquisition in the animal healthcare market in four months.
It bought Sergeant's Pet Care Products for $285 million last September to tap into the animal healthcare market.
Shares of Perrigo were trading up about 2 percent at $110.13 in early trade on Monday on the Nasdaq.
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.