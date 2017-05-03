版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 09:16 BJT

Perrigo says its offices were searched by DOJ's antitrust division

May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.

The investigation is related to drug pricing in the pharmaceutical industry, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company is cooperating with the appropriate authorities, Perrigo said.

The DOJ could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐