Mylan says U.S. court denies Perrigo's motion to block tender offer

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Mylan NV, which has made a hostile bid for Perrigo Co Plc, said on Friday that a U.S. district court has denied Perrigo's motion for a preliminary injunction to block the closing of any tender offer.
Perrigo in September sought an injunction to block the closing of any tender offer unless Mylan corrected its own alleged misleading statements to Perrigo shareholders about a potential merger. (reut.rs/1kg3WuI)
Perrigo's lawsuit said Mylan overstated potential synergies, and falsely claimed power to delist Perrigo shares in an effort to strong-arm acceptance of the tender offer.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that Mylan had provided adequate public disclosures about the savings expected from a possible combination of the two companies. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.