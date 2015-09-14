Mylan launches tender offer for Perrigo

Sept 14 Mylan NV said it launched a
tender offer to acquire fellow generic drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc
for about $27 billion - an offer Perrigo has rejected.
Perrigo shareholders will receive $75 in cash and 2.3 Mylan
shares for each share held.
Mylan Chief Executive Robert Coury said the company was
confident a majority of Perrigo shareholders would support the
offer.
Perrigo CEO Joseph Papa wrote to Coury last week, again
rejecting the deal and saying he was confident that shareholders
would not accept the offer from Mylan, which is based in the
Netherlands.
Perrigo is domiciled in Ireland. Under Irish law, an owner
needs 80 percent of votes to squeeze out minority investors.
Perrigo shareholders would own about 40 percent of the
combined company upon completion of the transaction.
