Mylan says shareholders back Perrigo takeover

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Aug 28 Mylan NV shareholders on Friday backed the drugmaker's hostile bid for Perrigo Co , allowing it to launch a tender offer for the company's shares in the next few weeks.
Mylan said that more than two-thirds of shareholders had backed the vote. It needed more than half of them to do so in order to pursue the takeover. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.