Mylan says shareholders back Perrigo takeover

NEW YORK Aug 28 Mylan NV shareholders on Friday backed the drugmaker's hostile bid for Perrigo Co , allowing it to launch a tender offer for the company's shares in the next few weeks.

Mylan said that more than two-thirds of shareholders had backed the vote. It needed more than half of them to do so in order to pursue the takeover. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

