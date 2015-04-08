版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 23:46 BJT

Mylan proposes to buy Perrigo for about $29 bln

April 8 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV proposed to buy Perrigo Co Plc for about $29 billion in cash and stock.

Mylan's $205 per share offer is at a premium of 24.5 percent to Perrigo's Tuesday close.

The deal value is based on Perrigo's 140.8 million shares outstanding as of Jan. 30. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐