UPDATE 3-Generic drugmaker Mylan offers $29 bln for Perrigo

April 8 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV has
offered to buy Perrigo Co Plc for about $29 billion in
cash and stock, a deal that would make Mylan a major player in
over-the-counter consumer products and extend its geographic
reach.
Mylan's disclosure on Wednesday set off fresh speculation in
an already hot market for healthcare deals. Some industry
watchers questioned whether Mylan sought to fend off unwanted
takeover advances from larger rival Israel-based Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries. Others said the offer could
spur competing bids for Perrigo.
Mylan offered to buy the Ireland-based company for $205 per
share. That represents more than a 25 percent premium over
Perrigo's April 3 closing price, the last trading day before
Mylan made its offer in an April 6 letter to Perrigo Chief
Executive Joseph Papa.
Perrigo shares initially jumped well above the offer price
to $215.72, but closed up 18.4 percent at $195, indicating some
investor skepticism that the deal will happen. Mylan shares rose
15 percent to $68.36, while Teva's U.S.-listed shares gained 3.5
percent.
"People think that this is going to flush out a Teva bid for
Mylan," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Annabel Samimy. "If that's
the case, then this bid for Perrigo is not going to go through."
She noted that Mylan provided very few details of the offer,
including how much would be cash and how much in stock.
Mylan Executive Chairman Robert Coury said the two companies
have held several discussions about a proposed merger. Perrigo
confirmed that it had received an unsolicited offer from Mylan
and said its board would meet to discuss the proposal.
Perrigo, with a large and attractive portfolio of OTC
consumer products, infant formulas and a line of generic topical
pharmaceutical medicines, has long been seen as a takeover
target.
Combined, Perrigo and Mylan had sales of about $15.3 billion
in 2014.
"What will be interesting to see is if we end up in a
bidding war," said Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse. He
suggested Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, and
serial acquirer Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
as potential rival bidders for Perrigo.
Samimy mentioned Novartis's Sandoz generic unit as
a possible Perrigo bidder. "They've said in the past that they
need to get bigger or get out."
Teva, Novartis and Valeant all declined to comment on the
speculation.
BIGGEST DEAL OF THE YEAR?
The proposed $29 billion deal would the largest in the
healthcare sector announced this year, ahead of AbbVie Inc's
nearly $21 billion deal for Pharmacyclics Inc
and Pfizer Inc's planned $16.7 billion purchase of
Hospira Inc, according to Thomson Reuters data. (For a
graphic, see: link.reuters.com/waf54w)
It is further evidence that the appetite for healthcare
acquisitions continues unabated. Generic drugmakers are looking
to get bigger and gain access to product lines with higher
profit margins and pharmaceutical companies seek to bolster
their development pipelines by acquiring potentially lucrative
specialty medicines, such as for cancer and rare diseases.
Medical device makers have also sought to expand product
portfolios through acquisitions.
Several potential deals in which U.S. healthcare companies
sought to buy overseas assets to benefit from lower tax rates
were shelved in 2014 after the U.S. Treasury issued tougher
rules on such purchases.
AbbVie, for example, scuttled a $55 billion purchase of
Ireland's Shire Plc. But both companies have since
pursued new deals. AbbVie won a three-way bidding war for
Pharmacyclics and Shire bought NPS Pharmaceuticals for more than
$5 billion.
Mylan has been at the center of deal speculation as
Actavis, one of its main rivals, swallows up companies to expand
beyond generic medicines, including a $67 billion purchase of
Botox-maker Allergan last year.
Just last month, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch raised the
prospect of another "material transaction" by the end of 2015.
"Assuming Mylan can get to the finish line with this, they'd
be a heck of a lot bigger in Europe," said CRT Capital Group
analyst Timothy Chiang. Perrigo recently bulked up with a $4.5
billion purchase of Belgium-based OTC drugmaker Omega Pharma.
Both Mylan and Perrigo had previously undertaken so-called
inversion deals to gain lower tax rates.
Mylan's $5.3 billion acquisition of Abbott Laboratories'
overseas generic drugs business allowed it to move its
corporate headquarters to the Netherlands. In 2013, Perrigo
bought Irish drugmaker Elan for $6.7 billion and rebased from
Michigan to Ireland.
