Mylan says to commence offer for Perrigo

April 24 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said
on Friday it would commence a formal offer to acquire Perrigo Co
Plc, three days after Perrigo rejected its unsolicited
offer.
Perrigo shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.2 Mylan
ordinary shares for each Perrigo ordinary share, Mylan said.
Perrigo unanimously rejected Mylan's $205 per share offer on
Tuesday, saying the bid substantially undervalued the company.
"Mylan has today begun a legally-binding process under the
Irish Takeover Rules to commence its offer for Perrigo ...,"
Executive Chairman Robert Coury said in a statement on Friday.
Mylan received an unsolicited $40 billion offer from larger
rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)