Proxy firm ISS advises Mylan investors to vote no on Perrigo buy

NEW YORK Aug 14 ISS Proxy Advisory Services on Friday recommended that its institutional investor clients vote against Mylan NV's $34 billion hostile takeover offer of Perrigo Co saying that it would result in significant dilution.

ISS's recommendation veered in the opposite direction from two other proxy advisory firms which earlier this week advised clients to vote for the deal.

Mylan shareholders will vote at an Aug. 28 meeting on whether to pursue a tender offer for Perrigo shares. Mylan said on Thursday that it would go forward with the deal if it received more than 50 percent of shares through the tender offer.

That would give the company control of Perrigo's board, and after that it would need to increase its stake to more than 80 percent in order to consolidate the company.

Given that the acquisition would dilute shares, that the deal is not expected to add to earnings until 2019 and that Mylan does not have the leverage it needs to increase its stake above 80 percent, ISS said the proposal is not warranted.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer)