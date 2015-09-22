版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 23日 星期三 06:12 BJT

Mylan countersues Perrigo over 'misstatements' about tender offer

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Mylan NV countersued Perrigo Company Plc on Tuesday over "serious misstatements" it made related to the generic and over-the-counter drugmaker's unsolicited $27 billion tender offer.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Mylan sought a court order requiring Perrigo to correct "false and misleading statements" it made as part of an effort to prevent any merger.

The counterclaims were in a lawsuit that Perrigo filed last Thursday, which sought an injunction to block the closing of any tender offer unless Mylan corrected its alleged misleading statements to Perrigo shareholders about a potential merger. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

