版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 13日 星期二 17:44 BJT

Irish takeover panel rejects Perrigo's request over Mylan offer

Oct 13 The Irish Takeover Panel said on Tuesday that it had rejected Perrigo Company Plc's request to declare Mylan NV's unsolicited tender offer lapsed.

The offer from Mylan remains lawful and valid and fully capable of acceptance by all Perrigo shareholders including Israeli ones, the takeover panel said.

Perrigo, headquartered in the Republic of Ireland, had earlier sought a ruling from the panel saying that Mylan had breached Irish Securities Law by allegedly failing to make a valid offer to Perrigo's Israel shareholders by Sept. 14. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐