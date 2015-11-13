Mylan says 40 percent of Perrigo shares tendered, misses goal

Nov 13 Mylan NV said on Friday that 40 percent of Perrigo Co Plc's shares were tendered in its $26 billion hostile takeover offer, falling short of the goal of 50 percent.

With the deadline for the offer expiring at 8 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) on Friday, Mylan said 58 million Perrigo ordinary shares had been validly tendered.

Netherlands-based Mylan made its first public offer for Dublin-based Perrigo in April and pursued a hostile takeover when it was rejected.

Mylan's offer of $75 plus 2.3 Mylan shares was worth about $174.36 per share, based on Mylan's Thursday close of $43.20, or about $26 billion for all outstanding Perrigo shares.

