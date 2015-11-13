Mylan says 40 percent of Perrigo shares tendered, misses goal

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 13 Mylan NV said on Friday that 40 percent of Perrigo Co Plc's shares were tendered in its $26 billion hostile takeover offer, falling short of the goal of 50 percent.
With the deadline for the offer expiring at 8 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) on Friday, Mylan said 58 million Perrigo ordinary shares had been validly tendered.
Netherlands-based Mylan made its first public offer for Dublin-based Perrigo in April and pursued a hostile takeover when it was rejected.
Mylan's offer of $75 plus 2.3 Mylan shares was worth about $174.36 per share, based on Mylan's Thursday close of $43.20, or about $26 billion for all outstanding Perrigo shares.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.