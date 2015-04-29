UPDATE 4-Perrigo rejects raised Mylan bid; Teva recommits to Mylan buy

* Mylan offers $75 and 2.3 Mylan shares per Perrigo share
* Perrigo rejects Mylan's offer again
* Teva responds to Mylan rejection
By Bill Berkrot and Ankur Banerjee
April 29 Perrigo Co Ltd on Wednesday
rejected a sweetened takeover offer from Mylan NV, while
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it remains
committed to acquiring Mylan, in a high stakes battle of major
generic drugmakers.
Mylan's pursuit of Perrigo, which also sells
over-the-counter consumer products, is widely seen as an attempt
to fend off Teva, the world's biggest maker of generic drugs.
Mylan's latest offer, worth $34.1 billion, comprised $75 in
cash and 2.3 of its shares for each Perrigo share, up from a
previous $60 in cash and 2.2 shares.
With Mylan raising its bid for Perrigo, it appeared more
likely that Teva would increase the size of the cash component
of its rejected bid for Mylan, Leerink analyst Jason Gerberry
said.
Based on Mylan's Tuesday close, the raised offer valued
Perrigo at $242 per share. The previous offer was about $220 per
share.
Perrigo said it viewed Mylan's latest offer to be worth
$202.20, based on Mylan's March 10 share price of $55.31, before
speculation over Teva's interest in Mylan pushed up the stock.
"Today's announcement from Mylan continues to propose a
price lower than the previously rejected proposal," Perrigo
said.
Mylan summarily rejected Teva's $40 billion offer on Monday,
saying it grossly undervalued the company, and made public a
scathing letter to Teva management from Executive Chairman
Robert Coury, who took several shots at the Israel-based
company. Coury said Mylan did not want to be paid with Teva's
"high-risk" stock and he raised antitrust issues.
Teva Chief Executive Erez Vigodman responded on Wednesday in
a letter to Coury that took exception to the tone of Coury's
response and attempted to rebut Mylan's lengthy list of
objections to a deal.
Vigodman said Coury painted "a fundamentally distorted
picture of Teva" and that stakeholders of the two companies do
not "benefit from mudslinging, mischaracterization, rehashing of
history or selective presentation of facts."
Teva said its $82-per-share cash and stock offer was now
worth $43 billion and was "more attractive" for Mylan
shareholders than any alternative. It also said it did not see
significant antitrust hurdles, adding that any potential
divestitures would be manageable.
"We certainly hope that the Mylan board of directors chooses
to engage constructively with us as soon as possible in order to
reach agreement on a combination that offers an unparalleled
opportunity for value-creation and many other benefits for our
respective stockholders, customers, patients and employees. This
is a message we are hearing from more and more stockholders of
Teva and Mylan," Vigodman concluded in his letter.
Mylan, which is legally based in the Netherlands, said last
week it would take its offer for Perrigo directly to
shareholders after being rejected.
Dublin-based Perrigo's shares closed down 0.9 percent at
$184.74 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Mylan's shares
closed up 2.5 percent at $74.50 on the Nasdaq. Teva shares
trading in New York closed up 1.3 percent at $62.08.
