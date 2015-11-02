Mylan shares to begin trading in Tel Aviv on Nov. 4

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
TEL AVIV Nov 2 Shares in Mylan will begin trading in Tel Aviv on Nov. 4, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said on Monday, as the generic drugmaker seeks to strengthen its hand in its hostile bid for rival Perrigo Co Plc , which is also listed on the bourse.
Mylan, whose shares already trade on the Nasdaq, last week said that an Israeli district court had ruled against Perrigo's attempt to block Mylan's listing on TASE.
Perrigo has repeatedly urged its shareholders not to accept Mylan's $25 billion hostile bid. Perrigo shareholders have until Nov. 13 to accept the offer. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.