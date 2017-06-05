UPDATE 2-Drugmaker Perrigo says CEO Hendrickson plans to retire

(Adds analyst comments)
June 5 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on
Monday that Chief Executive John Hendrickson planned to retire,
an announcement that came a little more than a year after the
company veteran got the top job.
Perrigo did not specify when Hendrickson would leave, but
said he would stay on until a replacement was appointed and for
a 60-day transition period after that.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky, who earlier on
Monday downgraded his rating on Perrigo to "underperform", noted
that the announcement was a surprise.
Hendrickson, who joined Perrigo in 1989, became CEO in April
last year after Joseph Papa left to join Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc.
That change followed a few months after Perrigo convinced
investors to reject an unwanted takeover offer from Mylan NV
, in part by citing its potential to perform well on a
standalone basis.
Since then, Perrigo has largely disappointed investors,
reducing its earnings forecast on more than one occasion in
response to pressure on its generic drugs business and
disappointing performance of its Omega Pharma unit.
The results prompted activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP
to pressure the company to sell assets to unlock value for
shareholders.
Perrigo agreed in February to give Starboard representation
and to sell the company's royalty stream from the multiple
sclerosis drug, Tysabri, for up to $2.85 billion.
"The change adds further near-term uncertainty to the story
and came as a surprise as we had talked to him last week and did
not get the sense a decision to retire was imminent," Stanicky
wrote in a client note.
Hendrickson's planned retirement will be the company's
second top level executive departure in about three months after
Chief Financial Officer Judy Brown stepped down in February. The
company has been operating with an interim finance head since.
The Ireland-based company gave a buoyant first-quarter
report last week in which it said it was up-to-date with its
regulatory filings.
The company had delayed it annual filing to review past
accounting practices, specifically how it had recognized revenue
from Tysabri sales.
Perrigo's shares were down 2.5 percent at $70 after the bell
on Monday. Since Hendrickson's appointment, the stock has fallen
about 26 percent.
The company said it had formed a committee to search for
Hendrickson's replacement.
