Israeli Perrigo shareholder slams Mylan's $27 bln offer

| TEL AVIV, Sept 10
TEL AVIV, Sept 10 One of Israel's leading
businessmen and a shareholder in Perrigo Pharmaceuticals
will next week vote against a $27 billion offer for the
company from generic drugmaker Mylan Inc, saying the
price is too low.
Billionaire Mori Arkin's ties to Perrigo go back a decade,
when he sold his pharmaceutical firm Agis Industries to Perrigo
for $850 million, a deal that landed him a 10 percent stake in
the over-the-counter medicines maker and brought Perrigo
to Tel Aviv's bourse, where it is among the most
heavily traded stocks.
Arkin, former vice chairman of Perrigo and now a managing
partner at Sphera Global Healthcare Fund, still retains just
under 0.5 percent, or about $150 million worth.
Mylan said on Tuesday it would go directly to Perrigo
investors on Sept. 14 with its offer of $75 in cash and 2.3
Mylan shares, or about $185 per share, after the board rebuffed
Mylan's approach in April.
"Usually, when a good company is acquired, it is for a
significant premium. In our case, it's negligible, if at all,"
said Arkin.
Assuming Perrigo's profit growth rate of the past few years
continues, Arkin estimates earnings per share of about $9.5 in
2017. Given that it has been trading at 20 times EPS forecast
for one year ahead, Perrigo in early 2016 should trade at $190.
"If we wait a few months, we would have the same price
without all the hassle and risk involved in a Mylan deal," Arkin
told Reuters on Thursday.
However, Mylan says Perrigo's stock, which stood at around
$164 before Mylan's approach, has been protected by its offer.
"Today, if you had been trading in line with the market and
other health care stocks, Perrigo's stock would be trading at
around $150 per share," Executive Chairman Robert Coury said in
a letter to Perrigo on Tuesday.
Perrigo closed at $177.07 on Wednesday, having peaked at
$215.72 in April after the bid was announced.
This summer, Teva Pharmaceutical sought to buy
Mylan for more than $80 a share but was thwarted by Mylan's
board and a poison pill. Mylan now trades below $48.
Perrigo is domiciled in Ireland. Under Irish law, an owner
needs 80 percent of votes to squeeze out minority investors.
Mylan says it will run Perrigo as a separate entity if its offer
receives more than 50 percent, but less than 80.
In his letter, Coury said Mylan had experience with such
scenarios, and still expected to realise at least $800 million
in synergies.
But Arkin said it would be a "nightmare" in which each board
would pursue its own interest rather than a common goal.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)