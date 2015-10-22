Perrigo to cut 800 jobs, buy back $2 bln in shares

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Oct 22 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said it would cut about 800 jobs and buy back $2 billion worth of common shares as it looks to stave off a hostile bid from Mylan NV .
The company said the actions are expected to help it earn about $9.45 per share in 2016, including the benefit of buying back $500 million in shares in the fourth quarter. (bit.ly/1kuvhd5)
Net sales rose 41 percent to $1.34 billion in the third quarter, due to contribution from its branded consumer healthcare unit. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.