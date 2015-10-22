Perrigo to cut 800 jobs, buy back $2 bln in shares

Oct 22 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said it would cut about 800 jobs and buy back $2 billion worth of common shares as it looks to stave off a hostile bid from Mylan NV .

The company said the actions are expected to help it earn about $9.45 per share in 2016, including the benefit of buying back $500 million in shares in the fourth quarter. (bit.ly/1kuvhd5)

Net sales rose 41 percent to $1.34 billion in the third quarter, due to contribution from its branded consumer healthcare unit. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)