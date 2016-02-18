Perrigo reports higher Q4 sales

Feb 18 Perrigo Co Plc reported a 33
percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its
prescription drugs.
The company reported a net loss of $107 million, or 74 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a
profit of $70.2 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
The net loss figure includes an impairment charge of $185
million.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.80 per share.
Revenue rose to $1.42 billion from $1.07 billion a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)