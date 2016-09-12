Starboard discloses 4.6 pct stake in Perrigo, seeks changes

Sept 12 Starboard Value LP disclosed a 4.6
percent stake in Perrigo Co Plc, making the activist
investor one of the Dublin-based drugmaker's biggest
shareholders.
Starboard, in a letter to Perrigo's chief executive and
board on Monday, called the company "deeply undervalued."
Perrigo spurned Mylan NV's takeover bid in 2015,
telling shareholders that its standalone strategy would create
more value.
"Unfortunately, since that time, results have gone decidedly
in the wrong direction, and management's promises have been
woefully unfulfilled," Starboard said.
It said that material change is necessary to reverse the
company's trajectory of poor operating and financial
performance.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)