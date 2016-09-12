UPDATE 4-Activist Starboard demands rapid changes at Perrigo

(Adds CEO comments)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Activist shareholder Starboard
Value LP on Monday disclosed a 4.6 percent stake in Perrigo Co
Plc and said the Dublin-based drugmaker must make
immediate improvements to turn around its sagging stock price.
Shares of Perrigo, whose market capitalization is around $13
billion, surged 7.3 percent to $95.15 in midday trading.
The hedge fund delivered a scathing letter to Perrigo's
chief executive officer, John Hendrickson, and its board on
Monday, criticizing their performance since the company spurned
a seven-month takeover effort by generic drug maker Mylan NV
late last year.
Perrigo acknowledged receiving the letter and said it was
looking forward to a "constructive and productive dialogue" with
Starboard.
Hendrickson replaced longtime CEO Joseph Papa, who left to
head Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc in early
May. Since then, Hendrickson has cut earnings expectations twice
and said the company suffered during Papa's battle with Mylan.
Papa, in the summer of 2015, convinced investors that they
would be better off refusing Mylan's $205-per-share
cash-and-stock offer, saying they could earn more if Perrigo
stood alone.
"Unfortunately, since that time, results have gone decidedly
in the wrong direction, and management's promises have been
woefully unfulfilled," Starboard said.
Starboard said the drugmaker should consider hiring an
investment bank for advice on selling non-core assets or broader
strategic alternatives.
The letter identifies Perrigo's prescription pharma
business, known as Rx Pharmaceuticals, as one that would be
attractive to other companies. It also said Perrigo should
consider selling its stream of royalties from the drug Tysabri,
used to treat multiple sclerosis.
"The most likely angle is to drive a sale of both
Rx/Tysabri, which could then lead to strategic interest in
standalone Consumer," said RBC Capital in a research note on
Monday. RBC has a "sector perform" rating on the stock.
At a healthcare conference on Monday hosted by Morgan
Stanley, Hendrickson said he has been reviewing all of Perrigo's
businesses for potential divests since starting his new role
earlier this year.
He said that Tysabri was among the non-core assets that he
was open to divesting, but he had not yet made a final decision.
He added that a decision would be made soon.
Hendrickson said he considers Perrigo's generics business
core and that there are reasons for it to coexist with the
over-the-counter business.
Starboard often pushes for board representation and has
started more campaigns this year against companies than any
other activist shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Starboard is currently seeking to control the board of
another pharmaceutical company, Depomed Inc, which
successfully resisted a hostile bid from Horizon Pharmaceutical
Corp last year.
Starboard's letter also criticized Perrigo's management for
spending $100 million to thwart Mylan's bid and for receiving
bonuses for its successful defense while the company's stock has
dropped 50 percent since the offer.
The fund acknowledged Hendrickson's brief role as CEO but
pointed out his long tenure at the company and indicated it
would not be patient in awaiting a more detailed plan for
changes.
