Perrigo adds Starboard CEO to its board

Feb 7 Perrigo Co Plc said it has
entered an agreement with Starboard Value LP, which owns about
6.7 percent of Perrigo's shares, regarding the membership and
composition of the drugmaker's board.
Starboard's CEO Jeffrey Smith, Bradley Alford and Jeffrey
Kindler have been appointed to the board of the drugmaker.
Perrigo's announcement comes nearly five months after
activist shareholder Starboard said the Dublin-based drugmaker
must make immediate improvements to turn around its sagging
stock price.
Starboard will also recommend two additional independent
directors to be added to Perrigo's Board.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)