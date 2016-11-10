UPDATE 2-Perrigo to review options for Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri

* 3rd qtr adj. profit $1.80/share vs. est. $1.58/share
* To review options for rights to royalties from Tysabri
* Shares up 4 pct in premarket trading
(Adds details, shares)
Nov 10 Perrigo Co Plc reported a
higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and said it would
review strategic options for royalty rights from sales of
multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri.
Shares of the Dublin-based company, which specializes in
generic and over-the-counter drugs, were up about 4 percent at
$86.75 in premarket trading on Thursday.
Perrigo has been under pressure from activist investor
Starboard Value LP to make changes - including exploring options
for Tysabri - that will boost its stock price.
Starboard disclosed a 4.6 percent stake in Perrigo in
September.
The company's stock had lost about 42 percent of its value
through Wednesday's close of $83.51 and the company has cut its
earnings forecast twice.
Perrigo has blamed much of its troubles on former Chief
Executive Joseph Papa who convinced investors to reject a $205
per share cash-and-stock bid from Mylan NV, worth about
$26 billion when it was rejected last November.
Papa, now CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, said Perrigo would be better off on its own.
Perrigo recognized $93 million of royalty revenue in the
third quarter related to global net sales of Tysabri. The drug
is marketed through a partnership with Biogen Inc,
which paid more than $300 million in royalties to Perrigo.
Perrigo, run by CEO John Hendrickson, has hired Morgan
Stanley as financial adviser to lead the review process
for Tysabri.
Royalty Pharma, a privately held company that specializes in
acquiring drug royalties, is among potential buyers, Reuters
reported in September, citing people familiar with the matter.
Perrigo reported a net loss of $1.26 billion, or $8.76 per
share, for the third quarter ended Oct. 1, compared with a
profit of $113 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
The net loss includes a goodwill impairment charge of
$804 million and a brand intangible assets impairment charge of
$866 million related to its $3 billion acquisition of Belgian
over-the-counter drugmaker Omega Pharma.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.80 per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of $1.58, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $1.35 billion, including sales of
$22 million from held-for-sale businesses. Analysts on average
were expecting revenue of $1.28 billion.
The company said it expected to report a net loss of $9.04
to $9.34 per share for all of 2016.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Ted Kerr)