UPDATE 2-Perrigo Q1 revenue lags, shares fall

Oct 27 Perrigo Co posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but the generic drugmaker's revenue fell short of estimates as growth in its major segments lagged.

Shares of Allegan, Michigan-based Perrigo fell 8 percent to $91.11 in heavy trade on Nasdaq.

The company posted first-quarter revenue of $725.3 million, below market expectation of $750.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Perrigo missed the top-line on both (consumer healthcare) and nutritional which raises some concern around fundamentals and growth in these segments," UBS analysts said in a note.

Consumer healthcare and the nutritionals segments together contribute almost two-thirds of the company's revenue.

Nutritionals revenue fell $3 million to $120 million as increased competition hurt sales of vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements category.

Consumer healthcare revenue rose 4 percent to $412 million, but fell short of market expectation.

Perrigo develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter and generic pharmaceuticals nutritional products, infant formulas, active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical and medical diagnostic products.

For fiscal 2012, the company raised its adjusted earnings per share view to $4.65-$4.80 from $4.50-$4.65 a share.

"While we appreciate the increased (earnings per share) guidance, it was mostly tax rate driven...," UBS analysts said.

For the first quarter ended Sept. 24, Perrigo's net income fell to $70.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $74.4 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.10 a share, beating analysts' estimate of $1.05 a share. (Reporting by Esha Dey and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Don Sebastian)