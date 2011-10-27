UPDATE 2-Perrigo Q1 revenue lags, shares fall

* Q1 adj EPS $1.10 vs est $1.05
* Q1 rev $725.3 mln vs est $750.1 mln
* Shares fall 8 pct
Oct 27 Perrigo Co posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, but the generic
drugmaker's revenue fell short of estimates as growth in its
major segments lagged.
Shares of Allegan, Michigan-based Perrigo fell 8 percent to
$91.11 in heavy trade on Nasdaq.
The company posted first-quarter revenue of $725.3 million,
below market expectation of $750.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Perrigo missed the top-line on both (consumer healthcare)
and nutritional which raises some concern around fundamentals
and growth in these segments," UBS analysts said in a note.
Consumer healthcare and the nutritionals segments together
contribute almost two-thirds of the company's revenue.
Nutritionals revenue fell $3 million to $120 million as
increased competition hurt sales of vitamins, minerals and
dietary supplements category.
Consumer healthcare revenue rose 4 percent to $412 million,
but fell short of market expectation.
Perrigo develops, manufactures and distributes
over-the-counter and generic pharmaceuticals nutritional
products, infant formulas, active pharmaceutical ingredients and
pharmaceutical and medical diagnostic products.
For fiscal 2012, the company raised its adjusted earnings
per share view to $4.65-$4.80 from $4.50-$4.65 a share.
"While we appreciate the increased (earnings per share)
guidance, it was mostly tax rate driven...," UBS analysts said.
For the first quarter ended Sept. 24, Perrigo's net income
fell to $70.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $74.4 million,
or 80 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned $1.10 a share, beating analysts'
estimate of $1.05 a share.
