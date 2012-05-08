UPDATE 1-Perrigo cuts FY revenue growth outlook

* Sees 2012 rev growth 15-18 pct, down from prior view of 17-20 pct

* Q3 adj EPS $1.41 vs estimates $1.21

* Shares fall 5 percent in premarket

May 8 Generic drugmaker Perrigo Co posted a higher quarterly profit that beat consensus estimates, but cut its full-year revenue growth forecast, sending its shares down 5 percent in trading before the bell.

The company trimmed its revenue growth view to between 15 percent and 18 percent, down from its earlier forecast of 17 percent to 20 percent growth, citing a mild cold and flu season.

However, for fiscal 2012, the drugmaker now sees a profit of $4.90 to $5.00 per share, up from its previous outlook of $4.70 to $4.80 per share, on a tax benefit that was recognized in the third quarter.

For the third quarter ended March 31, the company reported a net income of $115.7 million, or $1.23 per share, from continuing operations, compared with $89.1 million, or 95 cents per share, a year ago. Sales of its generic products rose.

Excluding items, Perrigo earned $1.41 per share from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $778 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.21 per share, excluding special items, on revenue of $825.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Allegan, Michigan-based company fell 5 percent in premarket trade. They closed at $103.78 on Monday on the Nasdaq.