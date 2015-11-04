UPDATE 2-FTC approves Mylan's hostile bid for Perrigo with conditions

(Adds details on corporate governance dispute)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Mylan received U.S.
antitrust approval for its hostile bid for Irish-based generic
drugmaker Perrigo Co under the condition Mylan sells
seven drugs to Alvogen Group Inc, the Federal Trade Commission
said on Tuesday.
Netherlands-based Mylan made an offer for Perrigo in April,
which was rejected, and went hostile in September. Perrigo
shareholders have until Nov. 13 to accept its tender offer.
Under Irish law, Mylan needs 80 percent of shareholders' votes
to take control of Perrigo.
In a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, Perrigo Chief
Executive Joseph Papa reiterated his opposition to a deal with
Mylan, calling its offer "grossly inadequate" and accusing Mylan
of "poor corporate governance practices."
Mylan has been criticized for using a type of poison pill
available under Dutch law called "stichting" to fend off an
offer by Teva this year. It was also criticized for giving the
chairman of the board of directors the power to essentially veto
shareholders' decision to fire him or her.
Mylan Executive Chairman Robert Coury reiterated on Tuesday
that if the deal with Perrigo goes through that Mylan would
allow shareholders to vote to scrap both practices.
He also said that he was "very confident" that Perrigo
shareholders would side with Mylan. "We are delighted to have
received FTC clearance, making our offer for Perrigo now
unconditional other than the one final step, which now rests
solely in the hands of Perrigo shareholders," he said.
The seven drugs that Mylan has agreed to sell are
bromocriptine mesylate (diabetes and Parkinson's disease),
clindamycin phosphate/benzoyl peroxide (acne), liothyronine
sodium (thyroid ailments) polyethylene glycol 3350 (a laxative),
acyclovir (herpes), hydromorphone hydrochloride (pain) and
scopolamine (nausea).
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia
Osterman)