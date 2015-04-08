Perrigo options attracted large bullish bet ahead of Mylan offer

| NEW YORK, April 8
NEW YORK, April 8 Perrigo Co Plc's
options attracted an unusually large bullish bet days ahead of
an offer from generic drugmaker Mylan NV to buy the
company, options data shows.
On Wednesday, Mylan said it made a proposal to acquire
Perrigo for about $29 billion in cash and stock, sending the
Dublin, Ireland company's shares up by more than 30 percent to
an all-time high of $215.73. Mylan shares rose as much as 16
percent to a high of $69.45.
Options activity has been known to spike before the public
announcement of deals and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has in the past announced enforcement action for
alleged insider trading involving options trading.
On March 24, the volume in Perrigo's options, which on
average trade less than 600 contracts a day, jumped to more than
4,700 contracts, driven by a large options bet on Perrigo shares
rising sharply before mid-May.
"They were positioning for an upside move and they had their
eye on a catalyst. It could have been earnings or it could have
been some kind of deal talk," said optionMonster.com lead
analyst David Russell.
A trader appears to have bought 2,000 calls and sold the
same number of puts, for a net payout of about $400,000, said
Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.
Calls convey the right to buy the stock at a certain price
in the future and puts impart the right to sell the stock at a
fixed price at a future date.
The options were set to expire in May 15 and would capture
Perrigo's third-quarter results on May 4.
On Wednesday, the value of these calls jumped, at one point
to as much as $6.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A spokeswoman for the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, which oversees securities firms, declined to comment
on the options activity. The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Andrew Hay)