BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding posts H1 sales of 21.6 mln Swiss francs, down 7 pct

Dec 18 Perrot Duval Holding SA :
* H1 sales of 21.6 million Swiss francs ($22.2 million),
decrease of 7 pct on last year's figure
* H1 EBIT amounted to loss of 0.1 million Swiss
francs(compared to a gain of 0.3 million Swiss francs in the
previous year)
* H1 net loss of 0.4 million Swiss francs versus loss of 0.3
million Swiss francs year ago
* Group is anticipating sales approaching 48 million Swiss
francs and a profit of 0.8 million Swiss francs at April 30,
2015
($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs)
