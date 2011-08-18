UPDATE 1-Perry Ellis Q2 beats market estimates

(Follows alerts)
Aug 18 - Perry Ellis International Inc's
quarterly profit topped Wall Street expectations as
strong demand for its men's golfing merchandise as well as
women's wear offset a weakness in margins.
The company saw margins fall as it moved to a lower-return
wholesale business for its dress shirts and small leather goods
businesses, and reduced the percentage of revenue from licenses.
For the second quarter, Perry Ellis earned $1.8 million, or
11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.0 million, or 15
cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $214.4 million, while gross
margins fell to 33.7 percent from 36 percent last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 4 cents a
share on revenue of $203.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Miami-based Perry Ellis now expects to earn $2.45-$2.52 a
share for the year, compared to earlier expectations of
$2.40-$2.50 a share.
Shares of the company closed at $17.70 Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)