版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 19日 星期三 05:34 BJT

Shareholders urge Perry Ellis to explore strategic options

Nov 18 Apparel retailer Perry Ellis international Inc's shareholders, Legion Partners LLC and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, have asked the company to explore strategic alternatives.

The shareholders, which together own 6.3 percent of Perry Ellis' stock, said they sent a letter to the board last month but the company has not responded to it. (Reporting By Nayan Das in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐