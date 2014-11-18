Shareholders urge Perry Ellis to explore strategic options

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Apparel retailer Perry Ellis international Inc's shareholders, Legion Partners LLC and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, have asked the company to explore strategic alternatives.
The shareholders, which together own 6.3 percent of Perry Ellis' stock, said they sent a letter to the board last month but the company has not responded to it. (Reporting By Nayan Das in Bangalore)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.