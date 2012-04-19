Ackman's Pershing plans $4 bln fund IPO -source

* Fund slated for listing next January -source
* Move would boost Pershing's permanent capital
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, April 19 Pershing Square Capital, a U.S.
hedge fund run by William Ackman, is set to float a new $4
billion fund to boost the amount of permanent capital it has for
activist bets, an investor source said.
Ackman, a high-profile activist investor busy trying to
shake up the running of firms such as Canadian Pacific Railway
and Burger King, plans to list the fund next January,
with London the most likely venue, the source -- who asked not
to be named -- said on Thursday.
The fund, Pershing Square Holdings, would invest across
Pershing's existing offshore hedge funds, which run $10 billion,
the source added.
By launching a listed fund structure instead of holding
money in offshore funds, Pershing will boost its so-called
permanent capital, which is harder for investors to withdraw and
popular among activist managers because it gives them a stable
capital base with which to effect change at target firms.
The move could allow Ackman to make more opportunistic bets
during periods of market distress, and take larger stakes in a
greater number of holdings.
Last year, Ackman said in a letter that only about 8 percent
of Pershing's capital is permanent, committed by employees and
long-time affiliates.
A number of hedge funds have listed certain funds in recent
years including Brevan Howard and BlueCrest, two of Europe's
largest managers in the $2 trillion industry.
Pershing is offering existing investors a 4 percent fee
discount on its usual 20 percent performance fee for cash they
move into the new vehicle, the source said. Pershing declined to
comment.
The source told Reuters the new structure was appealing
because of the fee discount, and because a listed vehicle often
meant smaller capital requirements for institutional clients
over those required for investments in offshore funds.
Ackman has forged a reputation as one of the foremost
activist investors in the U.S. in recent years, putting himself
in line to succeed ageing corporate raiders such as Carl Icahn.
Among Pershing's most famous activist challenges, the hedge
fund shorted shares of MBIA, once the world's biggest
bond insurer, questioning its transactions and calling for the
resignation of its chief executive before a 2009 restructuring.
Pershing's investors are set to meet with the firm in London
on Monday to discuss the planned IPO, the source said.