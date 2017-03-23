Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing

INSIGHT-'Food revolution': megabrands turn to small start-ups for big ideas
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
The company, which has a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, said it plans to apply for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and that it would be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series following the admission.
The firm has appointed Jefferies International Ltd to act as the sole sponsor and financial adviser on the deal.
Investors will be able to trade on both London and Amsterdam markets, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.