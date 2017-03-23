Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing

March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.

The company, which has a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, said it plans to apply for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and that it would be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series following the admission.

The firm has appointed Jefferies International Ltd to act as the sole sponsor and financial adviser on the deal.

Investors will be able to trade on both London and Amsterdam markets, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)