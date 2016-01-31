Ackman, Herbalife unscathed by probes - WSJ

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Two government probes into the conduct of longtime antagonists Pershing Square Holdings and Herbalife have failed to find sufficient evidence of criminal wrongdoing by either party, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The probes included an investigation of claims that Herbalife, a nutrition and weight loss company, has a fraudulent business model, and an inquiry into allegations that investment firm Pershing Square manipulated Herbalife's stock, the Journal said.
The queries mark yet another point of tension in the feud between the two parties. Pershing Square's chief executive, William Ackman, has bet $1 billion of his firm's $15 billion in assets under management against Herbalife and has been one of the company's most vocal critics, comparing its business model to a pyramid scheme.
The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the probes with help from the feuding parties, each of which hoped that investigations into the other would bear fruit, the newspaper said.
The Journal added that the investigations could be rekindled if additional evidence was brought to bear, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)