版本:
中国
2017年 1月 31日 星期二

Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake

Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.

The hedge fund previously had a 5.6 percent stake in the maker of Oreo cookies, Trident gum and Milka chocolate. (bit.ly/2kkV5LI)

Mondelez, one of Ackman's bigger investments, cost Pershing Square 1.4 percent in returns last year.

Ackman revealed in 2015 that Pershing Square had built a stake worth about $5.5 billion in Mondelez, in what was seen as an attempt to push the company to boost earnings or sell itself. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
