Pershing Square names another CP Rail board nominee

Feb 22 - Pershing Square Capital Management, which is
waging a proxy battle against Canadian Pacific Railway,
said on Wednesday that Canadian businessman Paul Haggis has
agreed to be one of Pershing's nominees to sit on CP's board.
Haggis, who brings the number of Pershing board nominees to
six, was previously president and chief executive of the Ontario
Municipal Employees Retirement System, one of Canada's largest
pension funds.
Pershing Square, a New York-based hedge fund manager run by
William Ackman, is CP's biggest shareholder. Citing a sluggish
performance by the railroad, it wants to replace six of CP's 15
directors with its nominees, as well as replace CP's chief
executive.