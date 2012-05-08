版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 23:00 BJT

Pershing's Ackman prefers vote on CP Rail future

May 8 The head of Pershing Square Capital Management said on Tuesday shareholders should decide the future of Canadian Pacific Railway through a vote, dimming the prospects that the two sides could still reach a compromise deal.

"I think it actually needs to go to a vote," Pershing Square Chief Executive William Ackman said at the Bloomberg Canada Economic Summit. "This is about shareholder democracy."

Pershing, a U.S.-based hedge fund, is waging a bruising proxy battle with CP, Canada's second-biggest railway.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐