Pershing Square to sell part of its CP Railway stake

TORONTO, June 3 Pershing Square Capital
Management said on Monday that it plans to sell up to 7 million
shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd over the next six
to 12 months because the soaring stock now represents more than
one quarter of its fund assets.
Pershing Square Chief Executive Bill Ackman, who waged a
bitter proxy battle to overhaul Canada's No. 2 railway last
year, said the hedge fund expects to remain CP's largest
shareholder even after it sells a portion of its 24.1 million
shares.
Pershing partners Ackman and Paul Hilal, who were elected to
CP's board last May after successfully nominating an alternative
slate of directors, said they will remain on CP's board.
Ackman's hand-picked choice to lead CP, railway turnaround
veteran Hunter Harrison, was appointed CEO of the company last
June.
"Thanks to Hunter Harrison's and the CP team's performance
over the last nearly one year, Canadian Pacific's share price
has more than tripled since we first invested in CP," Ackman
said in a statement.
"As a result, our stake in CP has grown to approximately 26
percent of the combined assets of our funds. Given that
increased concentration, portfolio management considerations
have driven our decision to trim our holdings."
Pershing said it plans to limit sales of its CP shares to
unsolicited brokers' transactions and no more than 10 percent of
the combined volume on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges
on any day of trading.
In a letter to shareholders last April, Pershing said it was
highly motivated to maximize shareholder value, given that its
stake was worth more than $1.8 billion and represented one-sixth
of its assets.
Pershing Square held 13.8 percent of Canadian Pacific as of
March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of CP fell C$2.34 to close at C$135.50 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange and lost 12 cents to end at $131.87 on New York
before Pershing announced its plans.