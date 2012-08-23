UPDATE 3-Pershing Square says Genl Growth should consider sale

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Ilaina Jonas
BOSTON/NEW YORK Aug 23 Hedge Fund manager
William Ackman on Thursday said mall operator General Growth
Properties should put itself up for sale and noted that
at least one potential bidder would value it at 51 percent above
its current share price.
Ackman said that David Simon, chairman and chief executive
of No. 1 U.S. mall owner Simon Property Group Inc, might
want to buy its smaller rival at a significant premium.
The famed investor, who runs $10 billion Pershing Square
Capital Management, revealed the suggestions in a letter to
General Growth that was made public in a regulatory filing.
Pershing Square owns roughly 10.2 percent of General Growth.
General Growth said in a press release later in the day that
it "will carefully review Pershing Square's letter."
Ackman approached Simon with the plan for a possible sale, a
person familiar with situation said, who declined to be
identified because of the private nature of the discussion.
General Growth's shares rose on the news, closing up 10
percent to $20.32 - their highest level since the company
emerged from bankruptcy in November 2010.
If a deal was reached at the same exchange ratio proposed in
October 2011, when it was first discussed, Simon would be paying
$28.01 a share for General Growth, whose signature properties
include Tysons Galleria in Washington D.C., Glendale Galleria in
Los Angeles and Water Tower Place in Chicago, the letter said.
Ackman said in the letter that if a sale talked about by him
and Simon Property Group nearly a year ago was sealed at the
same conditions, shareholders would receive a 51.2 percent
premium over General Growth's closing price on Aug. 22.
That proposal discussed between Simon and Ackman did not
gain transaction because Brookfield Asset Management, which has
a 42.2 percent stake in General Growth, failed to sign off on
the deal.
Instead, Brookfield had said it would be interested in
buying General Growth.
In response to Ackman's letter, Brookfield said that "it is
not taking any steps to acquire GGP nor is it having any
discussions with third parties in that regard." However, it also
said that in the last 12 months it has considered and discussed
possible transactions which would facilitate Pershing Square's
desire to maximize the value of and create liquidity for its
interest in General Growth.
ACKMAN'S BEST BET
Ackman's General Growth holding has been his single best
investment bet - earning a 77-fold return on his initial
investment.
"The one thing that (Bill Ackman) has achieved is he's just
raised the price for Brookfield to take the company over. In
that regard I think he is performing a service for all the other
shareholders and enriching himself in the process," said Jeung
Hyun, principal and portfolio manager at Adelante Capital
Management, which owns General Growth shares.
In his eight-page letter, Ackman, known for making a few
concentrated bets and then urging companies to shape up to boost
the share price, said he only wants things to be fair.
"Our goals are to ensure that a level playing field exists
so Simon, Brookfield, and potentially other parties can compete
to acquire the company," Ackman wrote to General Growth's board
of directors on Thursday.
Ackman also urged the company to take steps to block
Brookfield from taking "de facto" control of the company.
Brookfield and Simon have a history of battling for General
Growth. When General Growth emerged from bankruptcy two years
ago it was Brookfield's plan that helped revive the No. 2 U.S.
mall owner.
As Brookfield's stake, which started at 29 percent, grew
however, Ackman worried that Brookfield might be getting special
perks. For example, the fund manager wrote that General Growth's
chief executive was making presentations alongside Brookfield to
potential equity investors to help Brookfield raise capital for
future deals.
"Once Brookfield indicated that it was interested in
acquiring the company, its interests diverged with those of the
other GGP shareholders," Ackman wrote, adding "We, other
shareholders, and the board must therefore take a more vigilant
and proactive role in protecting our interests."
With General Growth's stock price surging, Ackman's Pershing
portfolio is sure to get a shot in the arm. His other big
investment in retailer J.C. Penney is trading only modestly
above the price where he started buying the stock two years ago.
In his letter, Ackman was careful to say that he is not
accusing Brookfield or General Growth of any wrongdoing in
connection with the possible sale and that he only has the
shareholder's interest in mind.
"If control of the company is ceded to Brookfield,
shareholders will suffer enormous and irreparable harm for they
will lose the ability to capture an appropriate control premium
for their stakes," he said in the letter.