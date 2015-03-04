Ackman's Pershing Square gains 5.8 pct in Feb- investor

BOSTON, March 4 Hedge fund mogul William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management returned a net 5.8 percent in February, leaving the fund up 6.5 percent for the year, an investor said.

The activist fund now oversees $19.9 billion, marking a bump in assets fueled, in part, by last year's strong returns. Ackman returned 40 percent in 2014 as deals like his bid to get Botox-maker Allergan to sell itself paid off.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)