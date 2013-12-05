Pertamina signs Indonesia's first gas import deal with Cheniere

JAKARTA Dec 5 Indonesia's state oil and gas
company Pertamina has signed an agreement to purchase
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from US-based Cheniere Energy inc
, in what will be the first gas imports into Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
Pertamina has agreed to purchase 0.8 million tonnes of the
super-cooled gas per year for 20 years, beginning in 2018,
Pertamina said in an emailed statement received on Thursday.
"This agreement confirms Pertamina's commitment to pursuing
certainty of LNG supply, which is crucial for the sustainability
of LNG and gas infrastructure projects that will be built by the
company," Pertamina Gas director Hari Karyuliarto said in the
statement.
The gas will be supplied by an LNG project currently under
constrution near Corpus Christi in Texas, and will be directed
to Pertamina's LNG receiving terminals such as the West Java
floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) off the coast of
Jakarta.