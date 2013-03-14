版本:
Pertamina in talks to buy part of Exxon stake in Iraqi oilfield

BAGHDAD, March 14 Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina is in talks to buy 10-20 percent of Exxon Mobil's stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield, Indonesia's Chief Economic Minister said on Thursday.

"We have negotiations as there is a possibility of buying 10 or 20 percent of West Qurna 1," Hatta Rajasa said at a news conference in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
