Boeing airliner catches fire in Peru, no serious injuries reported

LIMA, March 28 A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian
Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing at an airport near
the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the
runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government
minister said.
Peruvian Airlines said in a statement that the Boeing
737-300 jet drove off the runway for unspecified reasons during
the scheduled landing, after swerving to the right. It said that
all 141 people on board the flight, which originated in Lima,
were evacuated safely.
Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred
about 4:30 p.m., involving the Boeing 737-300 jet at the
high-altitude airport in an agricultural valley some 265
kilometers from Lima, the capital.
The fire likely started when the wing scraped the runway,
Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said.
"The plane couldn't stop on the runway and they made a
maneuver to stop it with the wing and that appears to have
caused the fire," Basombrio told reporters on local broadcaster
RPP.
Television images showed a large cloud of black smoke
streaming from an airliner in flames.
Boeing said it was aware of the reports of the incident and
was gathering information.
