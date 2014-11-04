Workers at Peru's top copper mine to strike next week after talks failed- union

LIMA Nov 4 Workers at Peru's top copper mine, Antamina, reaffirmed their plan to go on an indefinite strike beginning Nov. 10 following talks with management on Tuesday that ended without an agreement, said union leader Jorge Juarez, secretary general of the mine's labor union SUTRACOMASA.

BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina with Teck holding a 22.5 percent stake and Mitsubishi Corporation with 10 percent. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Diane Craft)